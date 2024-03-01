A NEW study has identified that you are much more likely to survive a zombie apocalypse if you live in Powys as opposed to Monmouthshire.
You might think that the walking dead are less likely to head like an unthinking herd in the direction of say, Crickhowell, because there’s a lot less going on there than in Monmouth, but you’d be wrong!
According to the research conducted by JeffBet, which compiled a list of the top ten places in the UK that would give you the best chance of surviving a zombie apocalypse, a less densely populated county such as Powys is more suitable to surviving an extinction level event.
Powys scores scores high on the 13 different metrics the study used to determine what areas would be less attractive to a walking corpse.
In comparison with Monmouthshire, the size and lower population density of Powys and its abundance of freshwater lakes, farmland and wilderness areas make it more favorable to survive an apocalypse of any kind.
A spokesperson for JeffBet explained, “The Scottish Highlands claimed the top spot as he prime choice for survival. One of its standout strengths lies in its remarkably low population density, a crucial factor in navigating post-apocalyptic challenges.
“However, Powys closes the top ten because it spans much of the heart of Wales. Its vast expanse of picturesque farmland, rolling hills, and meandering streams make it an ideal location for living off the land.”
Monmouthshire on the other hand doesn’t even trouble the top ten, which suggests in the aftermath of an apocalypse it could become a zombie hot-spot!
Abergavenny man Rich Rhymes joked: “I can see why zombies would prefer a place like Abergavenny. Compared with a lot of Powys towns, we’ve got a lot more culture and takeaways. I mean, when was the last time you went to Builth Wells? There’s certain places in Powys which would make even the undead wish they had stayed six feet under.
Rhymes added: “In all seriousness though, if zombies did take over, I wouldn’t fancy moving to somewhere like Brecon, even if my life depended on it. There’s no good train networks and they don’t even have a food festival.”
Crickhowell local Dixon Daryl added: “I’m not surprised the zombies wouldn’t bother with Powys. I can’t wait to get out of here myself!.
“There’s too many wide open spaces and artisan high streets for my liking. Monmouthshire has much more of a metropolitan and easy-going vibe. I can see why it would be appealing to zombies.”