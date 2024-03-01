FOREST star Olly Alexander is hoping to be ‘Dizzy; with success after unveiling his UK Eurovision song and video.
The Coleford-raised chart-topper and actor, who attended Monmouth Comprehensive School, posted the video before appearing in a Graham Norton Eurovision special on BBC1 tonight (Friday, March 1): “My new song Dizzy is out now!! I wrote this song with Danny L Harle last summer, it’s about an overwhelming feeling of love for somebody that’s so intense it turns your world upside down.
“I’ve made a lot of new music with Danny and both of us love Eurovision, we sent a few songs for consideration hoping one of them would take us to Malmö and now here we are - finally!! It’s actually out!!!
Last year, Olly unveiled his waxwork at Madame Tussaud’s in London and later announced on the Strictly Come Dancing final he had been selected as the UK entry for Eurovision in Malmo, Sweden, in May.