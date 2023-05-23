A SCHOOL’S specialist resource centre has had a cash donation from a charity who funds hundreds of projects each year.
The St James’s Place Foundation, the charitable arm of St James’ Place Wealth Management Group, donated £5,000 to Overmonnow School’s Specialist Resource Centre (SRB) after being told about the ‘Meeting the Needs’ charity by another local donee.
Committee member John Solosey and consultant Pete Clarke from the foundation came to see how the resource centre worked and look at what some of the money is going to help fund.
Lead Teacher Jayne Whittington said: “The staff and pupils of Overmonnow Specialist Resource Base are extremely grateful to St James’ Place Foundation for their very kind and generous donation of £5,000 to the SRB’s charity ‘Meeting the Needs’. The donation has been used to contribute towards the purchase of a new soft playroom such as the soft play ‘giant’s causeway’ in the photo.
The Foundation was set up in 1992 as a way for the staff and advisers of St. James’s Place plc to give back in their communities. 30 years on and the support of the SJP community has helped raise millions of pounds for charities.
In the photo are John Solosey and Pete Clarke from St James’ Place Foundation presenting the cheque to Jayne Whittington, Lead Teacher for the Overmonnow and Deri View Specialist Resource Bases.