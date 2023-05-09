CLASSICAL fans will be treated to an exclusive performance of new music inspired by poetry and nature in the Wye Valley this week.
On Friday, May 14, renowned concert musicians from Newport-based ensemble the St Woolos Sinfonia will perform works by local composer Fiona T Frank at St Michael’s Church in Tintern.
The concert will feature works by award-winning composer Fiona for oboe quartet, along with the world premiere of a piece titled ‘Water is Life’ for solo cello, performed by Sonia Hammond.
Fiona says that piece is “inspired by the life giving gift of water; so necessary for our world.”
There will also be several string trios and a work for cello and oboe inspired by poetry.
Then, the “full blown” oboe quartet receives its premiere in the second half.
Fiona’s work is inspired by nature and was composed in the heart of the Wye Valley.
The composer says the venue, St Michael’s Church, “is as romantic as Turner and Wordsworth depicted, situated on the banks of the River Wye.”
Also a painter and poet, Fiona started composing music in 2011, and has since written for a host of chamber and orchestral forces.
She writes in a “largely tonal, accessible style in the modern ‘classical’ idiom with extra vibrant & harmonic colours and rhythmical excitement.”
The concert kicks off at 7.30pm on Friday.Tickets cost £10, and booking in advance is recommended as spaces are limited.
They are available from Abbey Stores in the village, but depending on numbers, they will also be available at the venue on the night.