The event got off to a fantastic start with over 200 visitors over Saturday & Sunday, selling a variety of affordable gifts and cards as well as some much higher value artworks and jewellery. Uschi Arens Price, Chair of farOpen, who was overseeing the gallery on Saturday shared that “it was a pleasure stewarding. People were so delighted about – and surprised by - how attractive the exhibition was” further saying that “the George café staff were all grinning ear to ear, having had a fabulously busy day on account of the visitors flocking to the exhibition for which they thanked us for”.