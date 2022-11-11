Celebrating Maurice Bent’s final book - ‘The Musical Tradition of Dean Vol. 2’
Campaigner and author Maurice Bent published his final book ‘The Musical Tradition of Dean Vol. 2’ in 2020
THE last book written by much-loved local musician and campaigner Maurice Bent is set to get a “very belated” launch this month.
Former Queen’s Verderer Maurice, who was well-known across the Forest for his work in the community, published his last book ‘The Musical Tradition of Dean, Vol 2’ before he sadly passed away in October last year.
An organ tuner and restorer by trade, music was Maurice’s biggest passion in life, and he was founder of both the Royal Forest of Dean Organ Society and the Herbert Howells Society, which commemorates the life of the Lydney-born composer by funding young musicians to take part in competitions.
He also authored a number of books on the mining, musical and social history of the Forest, including volume one of ‘The Musical Tradition of Dean’.
Its’ follow up was published and delivered just after the first Covid lockdown began in 2020, but he was unable to hold a launch event because of the pandemic.
Now, his daughter Kay is finally giving the book the celebration it deserves with a launch event at The Dean Heritage Centre on Thursday, November 24 at 7pm.
The book contains 174 pages of local history and photographs, covering the children’s and ladies choirs of the Dean through the years, as well as the careers of local pianist Kathleen Munn and composer Herbert Howells.
Ruardean-born Maurice was a great friend of the village’s Woodside Primary School and a staunch supporter of local health services, having played a key role in the campaign to save the Dilke Memorial Hospital.
So, as per Maurice’s wishes, £5 from the sale of every book will be split between the school and Great Oaks Dean Forest Hospice.
Maurice also managed to sign some of the books before he passed away, and Kay has also designed postcards for the book, which will be available at the launch.
The book costs £18.50 and is available at the DHC Museum shop and Coleford Books and Crafts.
