Submissions have been invited for creative ideas to help celebrate the spirit of Warren James, the leader of the 1831 Forest of Dean uprising against enclosures.
Warren James Day is on 8 June, the day, in 1831, when James led a crowd to tear down fences and embankments in order to restore the common rights of Foresters. In the days that followed thousands of people joined the protest opening some 70 miles of fences.
James was eventually arrested and sentenced to death, reduced to transportation. He was later granted a free pardon but he died in Van Diemen’s Land, now Tasmania.
For many Warren James has come to symbolise the spirit of the people of the Forest of Dean and the community’s determination to protect free access and public control of the forest.
Historian Nigel Costley says: “The story of Warren James, has helped shape the spirit of the local community and captures the spirit of independence of people who live in the Forest.”
On Sunday 8 June this year Warren James Day will be marked with poems, songs, short stories and performances that explore the people and events – real and imagined – of the 1831 ‘Dean Forest Riots’, its aftermath and ongoing legacy.
Ideas are sought of all sorts of original work that can be shared on the day: poetry, prose, short stories; drama, sketches, multi-media, music, song; fact, fiction, comedy, satire, polemic...even art installations
· Written pieces should be no longer than 750 words maximum (500 preferred)
· Performance pieces up to 10mins maximum duration
· Talks should ideally be not more than 10mins maximum duration (projector, sound and screen available)
· Sing-along songs encouraged!
People of all ages can apply – under 18s need an adult to submit for them.
More information and submission to: [email protected] or by post to Warren James Day, c/o Dean Heritage Centre, Camp Mill, Soudley, GL142UB.