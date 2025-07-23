CHANGES to how key services are delivered have been announced following a decision by Gloucestershire County Council’s cabinet yesterday (July 23).
The plans will see several adult social care services brought back under the direct management of the council, with changes scheduled to come into effect next year.
The mental health social work, occupational therapy services, and mental health supported accommodation, currently funded by the council but delivered by Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust, will be fully council-operated services. It was also decided that community reablement services will operate, partially within the council, and partially through care providers in local communities.
Cllr Dr Kate Usmar, cabinet member for Adult Services and Independence at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “I believe these changes will lead to significant improvements to how we deliver Adult Social Care in Gloucestershire. There is a clear plan and vision for how we will improve these vital services that truly make a difference to people's lives across the county.
“While we will always seek to save public money, this is not a cost-cutting move. While it is motivated by the need for efficiency, it is with the intention of delivering care to more people and to an even higher standard. I see this as a significant step on our way to building a model of adult social care that we can be truly proud of.”
This stage in the redesign of Gloucestershire adult social care services comes as part of a wider improvement plan for adult services, and addresses a challenge set by the Care Quality Commission in January.
The council said it will be working closely with Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust and other partner organisations to ensure a seamless transition, prioritising care and high-quality services delivery alongside fully supporting all staff affected by the changes.
