SOUTH Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust will begin filming with Channel 4's observational documentary series, 999: On The Front Line, this autumn.
The show is a powerful observational documentary, produced by Cardiff-based Curve Media for Channel 4's More4. It offers viewers a unique glimpse into life on the frontline, following ambulance crews as they respond to real-time emergencies. Each episode tells a different story, seen through the eyes of dedicated clinicians.
Curve Media will film with eight crews over a three-week period. Ten one-hour episodes will broadcast on More4 in 2026.
Dr John Martin, Chief Executive of the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible work our teams do every day.
"People dial 999 when they or someone else is desperately ill or injured and they are in the direst need. They call us when minutes matter.
"999: On The Front Line will offer communities a behind the scenes look into our service. They will see firsthand the compassion and dedication that our teams provide every day. Their help can mean the difference between life and death."
Claire Simpson, Executive Producer at Curve Media, said: "We are delighted to be working with SWASFT. After 15 great series in the West Midlands, it's such an exciting opportunity to showcase the brilliant work here in the South West.
"Focusing on the Bristol and the Somerset area, the series will continue to document the challenges of life on the front line but set in the outstanding beauty, culture and diversity of the South West region - from coast to city centres from universities to ancient monuments."
999: On The Front Line previously followed crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service for 15 series’. You can watch previous episodes via streaming services, and some short clips are available on YouTube.
