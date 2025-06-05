A MUM who was rejected by Miss GB because of her work as a cam girl has become the first to win a major beauty pageant title.
Emily Kathleen Udell, 31, from Coleford began working as a webcam model to make ends meet during the pandemic – and says she started earning up to £8,000 a month.
In 2021, she launched multi-award-winning cam girl agency, High Society Models, which brings in more than over £4m per year, she adds.
And she decided to enter a pageant in 2024 to do something 'completely for herself' rather than under her camming alias Amilia Queen.
But she was told she couldn't enter Miss GB – due to a rule stating competitors "must not have posed nude or topless in any publications, websites, subscriptions, etc".
Miss GB famously stripped then-title holder Zara Holland of her crown while appearing on Love Island 2016, when she had a fling with an islander.
But banned by the same organisation, Emily then entered a different pageant, and has just been crowned Ms Glamour UK.
And she says she now wants to re-write "discriminative, stuck up and closed-minded" entry requirements.
Emily said: "I think I'm the first cam girl to win a title because it's so frowned upon in the pageantry realm.
“I could have understood that being a rule in the 90s, but it's 2025. It's discrimination. Cam girls are shunned all the time, and it's so dated.
“I get that it's in their Ts and Cs and they want a perfect, polished, person - but I'm no less of a woman if I've done webcam modelling.
"I feel empowered by my work because I get to choose my own rules for my body. They shout from the rooftop about women's empowerment – then they say cam girls can't be pageant queens."
Mum-of-two Emily says she began earning serious money by joining saucy video chats with men.
And when she launched her agency, she aimed to empower women, support them financially and break the stigma – and now says she has 1,220 models on the roster.
She first reached out to Miss GB to clarify whether she was allowed to enter the competition in December 2024.
But it was confirmed to her that "webcam modelling – whether in the past or present – does not comply with the rules of entry".
"You're not allowed to have posed in your underwear but most pageants have a beachwear category anyway... Zara went on the show (Love Island) to progress her career. She did what every normal girl does – having fun and doing sexy things with someone she liked,” says Emily.
“We could all see that Zara was heartbroken– to have had her title revoked like that must have been soul destroying.
“Women shouldn't be degraded by a system when they feel empowered."
Emily said Miss Glamour UK were more than accepting of her background and work, and she was awarded the title last month, while also coming top in the categories of 'Best in Interview' and 'Mum and Son' with Roman, eight.
And she says she's putting her story out there to encourage other cam girls to parade with pride.
"I'm the first cam girl pageant queen but I don't want to be the last,” she adds.
