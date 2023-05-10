A LOCAL carers’ charity has launched a new project that aims to raise awareness of working carers in businesses across the county.
Crossroads Care Gloucestershire, which supports unpaid family carers and the people they care for with respite, day clubs, and in-home care across the county, has secured funding to run a series of free Carer Awareness sessions for businesses of all sizes.
The ‘Working Carer’ project will include specialists from the charity going into workplaces to provide valuable support, information, and advice for both the employer and those employees who are also working carers.
Businesses will also have the opportunity to work toward achieving accreditation as a ‘Gloucestershire Caring Workplace’, which above all else, will demonstrate their commitment to valuing and supporting their employees.
Estimates show the number of people in paid employment who also provide unpaid care has rocketed to more than 7 million since 2020, with up to 600 people every day feeling they have no other option but to leave their jobs to care for someone.
Helen Baker, CEO at Crossroads Care Gloucestershire, said: “All carers are copers but working carers are super copers. We find a lot tend to hide their care responsibilities as they don’t want it to affect how they are seen in the workplace. We want to work with businesses to help drive a culture where working carers feel supported and have the confidence to access all the help that’s available to them.”
Businesses that sign up to the accreditation will receive specialist training to help recruit, support, and retain workers that juggle care responsibilities outside of work.
For more information or to book a free one-hour session, go to www.crossroadscareglos.org.uk/caring-workplaces.