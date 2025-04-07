Kevin Barber was a Black Belt with the Monmouth, Usk and Abergavenny Taekwondo Club but now suffers from young onset dementia, after being diagnosed in 2016 so his wife, Mirande who still trains under master Tony Farr, asked the club to help her raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society as she is taking part in a sponsored 26 mile hike in the Brecon Beacons.