THE green light has been given for a disabled riding group to build a modern riding therapy facility at a new site between Monmouth and Ross, and a ‘Build a Barn’ appeal has now been launched.
The new Herefordshire Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) centre near Llangrove will include a 30m x 60m indoor riding arena and hydraulic rider hoist, viewing area, 15 stables and a mechanical therapy horse room.
The RDA has outgrown its current home at Holme Lacy College and has been looking for a larger site that will allow for much-needed development.
Over 100 people, aged five to 75, currently attend weekly riding therapy sessions, and the new facility will allow the group to extend this and also offer weekend sessions.
The new arena will be more than twice the size of the one at Holme Lacy, allowing for exciting activities such as RDA show jumping
RDA supports everyone with a learning or physical impairment, as well as those with mental health conditions.
Its fully qualified and specially trained coaches support individuals to determine how riding and contact with horses (also known as equine human therapy) might best enhance their physical and mental well-being.
Work on the Llangrove centre is anticipated to begin this summer, but help is still needed to support both the build and implementation of this exciting project.
“We are very fortunate to have already secured funds to start this project, but we need financial help to complete the entire build,” says Sarah Wells, a trustee for Herefordshire RDA.
”We’re launching our ‘Build a Barn’ campaign and would to love to hear from any local businesses who may be able to help with any construction materials.
”This might be anything from gates to fence posts or hardcore to kitchen appliances, we’re going to need it all.
”We’re also launching a crowd funding campaign for everyone to get involved; it is such a big project that every penny really does count.”
You can help Herefordshire RDA by: donating individually; getting together to hold an event, such as a coffee morning, cake sale or open gardens, and donating the proceeds; and donating materials to the project.
The crowdfunding appeal IS at www.justgiving.com/campaign/buildabarn