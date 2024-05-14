“Junkosha’s Technology Innovator of the Year Award is committed to recognising talent within key markets that the company serves worldwide. At the core of the Junkosha brand message is our commitment to enabling technology innovators. Over the past year the judges had a very tough decision to make, but the quality of Afon’s work was truly impressive”, explained Joe Rowan, Chairperson for the Award. “Sabih Chaudhry and the team not only met all the criteria that Junkosha was looking for; they exceeded our expectations. Their entry showcased not only bold challenges to be overcome but also ground-breaking innovation and societal benefit – attributes at the core of the Junkosha brand.”