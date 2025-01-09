A FOOD van in Chepstow was destroyed by a fire overnight on Tuesday, January 7.
‘Only Foods and Sauces’, based in Bulwark Industrial Estate, was ablaze around 9pm. South Wales Fire Service crews from Chepstow and Caldicot attended the scene and extinguished the fire until around 10.15pm.
Kyle Gettings, co-owner of the business, which also has a van in Coleford, said a neighbour alerted him to the blaze around 9.40pm.
Mr Gettings said: “We just don’t know how it could have started. I genuinely thought it was suspicious.”
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a van fire in Bulwark Industrial Estate, Chepstow, at around 9.20pm on Tuesday, January 7. Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether the cause of the fire was deliberate.”