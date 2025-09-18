A BURGER van that has created an events space at an industrial estate has been given a second licence by councillors.
Only Foods and Sauces was granted an alcohol licence at its Bulwark industrial estate base in Chepstow, and for events including showing films and staging musical performances, at a heated Monmouthshire Council licensing hearing last week.
Applicant Kelly Gettings and husband Kyle were this week back before councillors to ask for a block street trading licence to cover their Only Foodz burger van, an Only Treatz van selling ice creams and doughnuts, and a third, Only Booze van selling alcohol.
The council policy only usually allows permits for two or more trailers for markets or events organised by charities, councils or community groups, and while they are not usually granted to commercial operators states each application is considered on its own merits.
Chepstow Town Council objected and recommended refusal as it said the space had become an events area, while local county councillor, Paul Griffiths, who is also the council’s cabinet member for the economy also objected.
The Labour councillor said the “vibrancy and viability” of the town centre should be protected and while street trading can add to that said businesses in the town centre paying rents and business rates shouldn’t face unfair competition.
Mr Gettings told the hearing a refusal of the block trading licence would lead to the loss of four jobs, and said 80,000 have already been lost this year in the hospitality sector.
He said: “If we don’t get this licence that’s another four jobs that have to go.”
The business has expanded due to its presence on social media, following a fire which destroyed their original burger van earlier this year.
Mr Gettings said the business attracts people to Chepstow, which he said “outweighed” what the vans aren’t required to pay in rates.
“We shouldn’t be shut down because we don’t operate in bricks and mortar. We started with a small burger van and it’s grown and grown and grown.
“Two weeks ago we had 450 people from outside Chepstow come to us and they also go to the castle, they get fuel, they go to the vape shop.
“When people say there is nothing in Chepstow, it is heartbreaking for us.”
Councillors questioned Mr Gettings on safety for children, with the business described as aimed at families, and how alcohol sales would be controlled.
He said that although the application is to allow trading to 11pm every day, with a 10am start time and 9am on Sundays, it isn’t their intention to operate during week nights.
He reminded the committee the alcohol licence only covers weekends and said they wanted permission to cover potential events, such as an inquiry about a wedding.
Bulwark and Thornwell Labour member Armand Watts told Mr Gettings the couple had done a “really sound job” and helped turn around a “very dreary area”, but asked how problems would be handled when “things can get a little leary”.
“Will you bring in, they’re not called bouncers anymore, but you know where I’m coming from?” said Cllr Watts
“I know you are a well known local lad, and people have got respect for you, and you’re a big burly lad.”
Mr Gettings replied: “If we ever get to the point where we have hundreds of people attending, we are happy to get door staff.”
The committee approved the licence application, by a majority decision, stating the application was reasonable and reasonable steps had been taken to ensure people were looked after.
The committee said they had a duty to support small and medium sized businesses, but also recommended door staff should be employed if large numbers of people are attending the premises and added a condition that a safeguarding plan for children and older people is implemented.
Street trading permission for one trailer, from 8am to 2pm on Mondays to Thursdays, and 8am to 11pm on Fridays to Sundays is already in place, but the council’s planning department has said it has no record of planning permission.
The committee was told that is a separate permission and Mrs Gettings has said she has been in contact with planning and is addressing the issue.
