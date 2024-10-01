Chepstow Town Council, in collaboration with Mark Gillett from Chepstow Harriers and the Friends of the River Wye, is excited to announce a special event aimed at raising awareness about the environmental challenges facing the River Wye. The event will bring together local communities, environmental experts, and enthusiasts for a fun afternoon of learning, action, and community spirit.
Taking place on Sunday, October 13, from 2:30pm to 5pm at The Drill Hall, Chepstow, this free event will offer a range of activities and educational opportunities designed to foster greater understanding and support for the river. The event is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to book their free spot via Eventbrite.
The event will feature a series of guest talks from prominent voices in the environmental community. Among the speakers will be representatives from Friends of the River Wye, Citizen Scientists, and special guest Kate Strong, a climate adventurer, multiple world record holder, World Champion triathlete, and former aerospace engineer. These short talks will provide valuable insights into the health of the river and what steps can be taken to protect it.
In addition, interactive stalls will be set up, allowing visitors to meet and learn from local groups such as Friends of the River Wye, Citizen Scientists, SARA, Gwent Wildlife Trust, Forest of Dean Water Improvement Group, Transition Chepstow and more.
The Friends of the River Wye dates back to 2020 and its long-term goal to restore the ecological health of the river for all the wildlife that calls it home, for the local communities who depend on it, and for the visitors who come to enjoy this beautiful river landscape. The group's aim is to pursue all means to make the Wye a clean river, properly protected, so that it can be enjoyed for generations to come.
The Friends offer a strong grassroots voice for the Wye and hold the combined power of two major groups, Friends of the Upper Wye and Friends of the Lower Wye, which joined forces to become Friends of the River Wye. Friends of the Upper Wye started out as a grassroots community group in the summer of 2020 and became a registered charity, incorporating Friends of the Lugg, in 2022.
The organisation’s citizen science project was designed in a prize-winning collaborative effort with Cardiff University and fellow Wye catchment environmental groups.
Live demonstrations taking place during the event will showcase how volunteers test the river’s water quality, giving attendees a first-hand look at the important work being done to monitor and maintain the river’s health. Visitors will have the chance to learn about regenerative farming and its role in aiding river recovery. There will also be children’s activities, making this a fun afternoon out for the family.
A major highlight of the weekend will be Mark Gillett’s incredible challenge to run the entire 136-mile (219 km) length of the River Wye from its source at Plynlimon to Chepstow. The run, taking place over October 12-13, will conclude near The Drill Hall during the event, where attendees can cheer him over the finish line and learn more about his inspiring journey and efforts to support the river.
Refreshments will be available throughout the event, offering an opportunity for community members to relax and connect with one another. Donations will be welcomed in support of Friends of the River Wye and Mark’s “Run for the River Wye” fundraiser.
A spokesman for Chepstow Town Council said, “We hope we can all come together as a community to celebrate, learn, and make a positive impact for the River Wye. We look forward to seeing you there!”