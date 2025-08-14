Chepstow School’s Sixth Form students are celebrating, as 95 per cent have progressed to their first-choice universities, following top A-level results.
Years 12 and 13 students of Chepstow School were able to access their results from 8am on Thursday, August 14 in the Arts Hall, where they would open their envelopes.
Kelly Waythe, Headteacher of Chepstow School said: “Huge congratulations to all our students collecting their results today. These achievements are the result of years of hard work, dedication, and the unwavering support of our staff and families. We look forward to seeing each and every one of you thrive as you take your next step towards your ambitions.”
Highlights included twins Will and Charlotte Edwards, who achieved a combined total of seven A*/A grades and one B. Charlotte will now read Psychology at the University of Bath, while Will begins a Medicine degree at Exeter University.
Ethan Bennett celebrated an outstanding clean sweep of three A*s in Biology, Psychology, and Maths, securing a place to study Psychology at Cardiff University. Lauren Tuck achieved an exceptional two A*s and two As in Maths, Biology, Product Design, and Skills Challenge, and will continue with Mathematics at the University of Exeter.
Ed Harris gained an A* in Maths alongside two As in Physics and Geography, and is set to study Aerospace Engineering at Sheffield. Charlotte Pitt achieved one A* and two As in Maths, Biology, and Chemistry, and will also study Medicine at Cardiff University. In the Arts, Humanities, and Skills Challenge, students also excelled.
Alice Thomas achieved two A*s and an A in Media Studies, Psychology, and Skills Challenge, and will go on to study Midwifery at Cardiff. Tamsin Edwards secured two A*, an A, and a B in Psychology, English, Skills Challenge, and History, and will read Law at Birmingham.
Sophie Pryor achieved an A* and two As in History, Psychology and Skills Challenge, and will progress to a Psychology degree. Jasmine Chadd and Freya McGowan each achieved an A*, an A, and a B in Criminology, Psychology, and Skills Challenge, leading to future studies in Nursing and Psychology respectively.
Florence Dadswell-Jones earned one A*, an A, and a B in Media, Photography, and Skills Challenge, and is pursuing Fashion and Brand Management at Cardiff Met. Engineering pathways were secured for James Roberts, Joe Beynon, William Griffiths-Burdon and Joe Cliff, who all achieved a strong set of A level grades.
Keith Dunn, OBE, Chair of Governors said: “On behalf of the Governing Body as a whole, we send our congratulations on the news of our excellent results for our young people today. Their hard work and their positivity have been recognised in their academic achievements.
“‘I take this opportunity to record our thanks to our staff and parents, who are always there to collectively support and encourage our incredible young people.”
The country saw thousands of university-hopefuls receive their A-level results. More of our coverage of A-Level results day can be found on our website.
