CHEPSTOW School celebrated its GCSE students, who achieved an impressive 41 per cent of all grades awarded at A* and A, more than double the national average of 19.5 per cent.
Some core subjects were highlighted with 80 per cent of students achieving at least five GCSEs at grades A*–C, including English and Mathematics. 90 per cent achieved grade C and above in English.
Additionally, 84 per cent achieved grade C and above in Mathematics, and 84 per cent of students achieved grade C or above in Welsh, a reflection of the school’s strong culture of bilingual learning.
Kelly Waythe, Headteacher of Chepstow School said: “I am proud of each and every one of our students who have received their results today. You are an absolute credit to yourselves, your families and our school.
“You should feel extremely proud of your success. I also want to extend my congratulations to our fantastic staff, families and governing body for all of your efforts supporting the academic and social-emotional wellbeing of our students. Today’s results are a testament to strong community collaboration.”
Almost 20 per cent of students achieved more than 11 A*/A grades across a wide range of subjects. Some of its highest performers included James Allen, Ethan Baker, Evan Bird, Eleanor Curran, Amy Edwards, Harry Ferns, Lewis Griffiths-Burdon, Dylan Haddow, Sienna Harford, Emily Hughes, Alistair Laurie, Joseph Matthews, Kirsty McIntosh, Alexander Meddins, Sofia Mikulova and Daisy Turner.
Among the standout individual achievements, Dylan Bloor-Ramirez achieved his Spanish GCSE (A*) as early as Year 9, and celebrates a further 12 qualifications, including seven at A* - A.
Other students showing remarkable progress include Hope Lyall, Stella Jenkins, Francesca Davies and Artem Bandur, who together secured 47 qualifications at grades A*–C, reflecting their determination and resilience.
Special recognition also went to Ben O’Donnell and George Siddall in Year 10, who completed their Music GCSE a year early, achieving an A* and an A respectively.
