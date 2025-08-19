HARTPURY University has been nationally recognised once again, as it finds itself ranked seventh in the UK for overall satisfaction among home postgraduate students.
The statistic was according to the latest Postgraduate Taught Experience Survey 2025, which is a national survey run by Advance HE. It captures the views of postgraduate taught students across UK universities, covering teaching quality, learning resources, support services, and overall student experience.
The news comes after it secured its position among the UK’s top institutions, ranking sixth nationally for academic support in the 2025 National Student Survey, placing it within the top five per cent of all UK universities for the second consecutive year.
Rosie Scott-Ward, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Hartpury University said: “We’re delighted to be ranked among the very best UK universities for postgraduate student satisfaction. These results are a testament to our expert teaching staff, outstanding facilities, and the personalised support we offer every student. To see such exceptional feedback across specialist courses also reflects the strength and real-world relevance of our postgraduate provision.
“It’s an exciting time to pursue a postgraduate degree at Hartpury University. Our students are making a real impact, whether they’re leading community and consultancy projects through our Hartpury Sports Business Hub, informing animal welfare legislation, or contributing to important conversations around equine welfare. Our postgraduate community is at the heart of our research and knowledge exchange activities.”
Hartpury University said the results also highlight exceptional satisfaction levels across specific programmes, combining home and international student feedback.
It saw 100 per cent of MSc Applied Performance Analysis in Sport students satisfied with the quality of their course. 100 per cent of MSc Sports Management students are satisfied with the quality of their course, and 100 per cent of Postgraduate Veterinary Nursing students are satisfied with the quality of their course.
