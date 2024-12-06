Local author Cheryl Burman’s latest novel has been released.
The book, entitled The Herbalist’s Daughter is an historical romance and is the second in the Wise Woman of series.
The story is set in the late 1990s and the end of the 19th century one is a standalone sequel to her popular River Witch.
In 1997, Mara Ash discovers among hermother’s possessions the beautifully illustrated 19th century nature journals of a man called Aaron Appleby.
The search for Aaron takes her from Australia to the Forest where she will discover much more than her past.
Released in late November, The Herbalist's Daughters was a top new release and a best seller in its category on Amazon in the US.