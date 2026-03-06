CHILDREN from Parkend and Yorkley schools learnt about some of the many possibilities for their futures.
People from a wide range of occupations spoke about their jobs and got the children involved with lots of interesting activities.
The Future Me day included potter Fleen Doran, music therapist Emily Grant, vet Lizzie Youens, basketry tutor Hannah Beasley, geologist and railway engineer Richard Hingston, heating engineers Brent and Paul Screen, author Matt Davies and an assembly with musician Onika Venus..
Head of the Forest of Dean Community Schools Federation, Kate Burke said: “We are incredibly grateful to all of our visitors for giving their time and inspiring our children, and we are proud of how confidently and enthusiastically the children engaged.”
Putting basket-weaving skills to use. (Forest Schools Federation)
Learning about heating and plumbing with Paul Screen. (Forest Schools Federation)
Listening for a heartbeat. (Forest Schools Federation)
Vet Lizzie Youens demonstrates sewing techniques. (Forest Schools Federation)
Pupils have a go at basket weaving with Hannah Beasley. (Forest Community School)
Potter Fleen Doran showing her studio. (Forest Community Schools)
Matt Davies spoke about being an author. (Forest Schools Federation)
Musician Onika Venus performs at the assembly. (Forest Schools Federation)
Pupils were invited to create a character for a book. (Forest Schools Federation)
Geologist and railway engineer Richard Hingston on helping to keep the trains running. (Forest Schools Federation)
