CHILDREN from three schools met Forest MP Matt Bishop at the House of Commons.
The pupils were all members of the school councils of the Forest Federation of Soudley, Steam Mills and Woodside primary schools.
Deputy head Mrs. Jenny Thomas, who organised the trip and was accompanied by staff from the three schools said, “We got to enter the palace through the royal entrance and then went through the House of Lords.
“We got to see a real-life debate on clean energy in the House of Commons, then we had our workshop to explain in more detail how laws are made.
“Matt Bishop, our MP, then came to speak to us.
. The children seemed to really enjoy the day and were a credit to all of the schools.”
