Taking to its social media, The Forest of Dean District Council said: We're pleased to update residents that improvements to the public toilets in Cinderford and Coleford have now been completed and the toilets are open.
We do have a small issue with the flush in the disabled toilet in Cinderford. This is not a standard part, but it has been ordered and will be rectified very soon.”
Work on the toilets in Newent and Lydney is still ongoing, but residents could see both open in the next three to four weeks.