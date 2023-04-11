POLICE discovered and shut down a cannabis farm made up of around 60 plants inside a warehouse in Cinderford at the end of March.
Officers from the Forest and Gloucester Vanguard team executed a warrant at the premises on March 30 as part of a regional drugs crackdown.
Entry was gained to the site where two grows were discovered, inside a shipping container and a refrigerated unit.
A man from Monmouth was arrested the following day in connection with the find, before he was later released on bail.
The warrant was part of a regional intelligence-led drugs operation supported by all five police forces in the South West, which ran from March 27 to April 2.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: “Last Thursday (March 30) Forest and Gloucester Vanguard officers executed a warrant at a warehouse in Cinderford.
“After entry was gained to the site, two cannabis grows with around 60 plants were found inside a shipping container and large refrigerated unit.
“A 29-year-old man from Monmouth was arrested the following day (Friday, March 31) on suspicion of producing a Class B drug in connection with the find. He was later released on police bail.
“A vehicle was also seized and the investigation is ongoing.”
The South West drugs “intensification” week was the latest in a series of operations in the region, which are part of an anti-drugs strategy launched last year.
The operation also saw a car loaded with £700,000 worth of class A drugs tracked from Gloucester to the Welsh border, where it was intercepted by police.
The driver of the car has been charged with possession with intent to supply and remanded in custody.
Across the region, more than three quarters of a million pounds worth of drugs were seized, 121 drugs arrests were made and £109k in cash was seized.
In Gloucestershire alone there were 22 arrests, £30,000 worth of class A and B drugs and £7,500 cash recovered, five vehicles impounded and a number of weapons conviscated.