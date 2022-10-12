Cinderford man had twice the legal limit of alcohol on his breath
Saturday 15th October 2022 4:00 pm
A 26-year-old Cinderford man has been banned from driving for 17 months after he was caught with almost double the legal alcohol level on his breath.
Jordan Parker of Boseley Way pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on September 26 to driving a Mercedes C180 on Hurricane Way, Brockworth, on September 10 this year with 68 micrograms of alcohol in his breath. The legal limit is 35micrograms.
He was also fined £438 and ordered to pay a £175 victim surcharge and costs of £85.
The magistrates told him that if he satisfactorily completes an approved driving course at his own expense by August 29 next year his ban will be reduced by 17 weeks.
He was given until October 26 to pay the total due of £698.
