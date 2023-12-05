A CINDERFORD man who owes his life to the air ambulance opened the charity’s newest shop this week (Tuesday, December 4).
Chris Witham had the honour of cutting the ribbon at the shop in High Street, Cinderford.
Chris was able to get life-saving treatment after being taken by helicopter to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
He severed his arm in a DIY accident with an angle grinder.
Anna Perry, Chief Executive Officer of the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity said: “I was delighted to open our new shop in the heart of the Forest of Dean where we do so many missions and save so many lives.
“Thank you to everyone who has helped us get here; thank you for the donations, to the volunteers who helped us set up, and to our new Cinderford retail team who we employed from the local area.
“Now all we’re asking is that people come in and shop!”
The shop is open from 9am until 5pm Monday to Saturday.