A RETIRED draughtsman who had worked at the former Engelhard precious metal factory in Cinderford died from the effects of asbestos exposure, a coroner has concluded.
Gloucester Coroner’s Court heard last Thursday (January 25) that David Kibble, 74, spent most of his working life as a draughtsman.
He initially worked for Engelhard Industries Ltd, based in Cinderford, which extracted precious metals.
The factory on Valley Road closed in 2000. Mr Kibble then worked for GlaxoSmithKline, the company that produces Lucozade in Coleford.
The inquest heard that Mr Kibble’s job would have entailed him being around asbestos during his career.
On November 23, last year, Mr Kibble, who had been suffering from breathing problems, underwent a pleural biopsy.
Dr Henry Steer, a respiratory consultant, found that Mr Kibble was suffering from mesothelioma – a form of lung cancer for which the only known cause is asbestos exposure – and referred him to the multidisciplinary team.
Mr Kibble’s son Jason told the inquest that his father had deteriorated very rapidly following his initial diagnosis in November last year.
On January 7 this year, at his home in Belle Vue Road, Cinderford Mr Kibble was surrounded by his family as his passed away late in the evening.
District Nurse Laura Baker informed the coroner the following morning.
Three days later, on January 10, his case was reviewed by the multidisciplinary team which concluded that the initial diagnosis had been correct in that he was suffering from malignant epithelial mesothelioma.
Area coroner for Gloucestershire Roland Wooderson said that he was in possession of the mesothelioma referral form confirming Dr Steel’s original diagnosis and added: “I accept the medical cause of Mr Kibble’s death as being malignant epithelial mesothelioma.”
The coroner then recorded a narrative conclusion, stating: “Mr Kibble had been retired at the date of his death.
“But in life he had been employed for most of his working life as a draughtsman for a company which extracted precious metals.
“He died at his home address in Cinderford on January 7, 2024.”