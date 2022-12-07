MORE than 70 vehicles brightened up a cold Cinderford Saturday with the second annual Christmas convoy.
The festively-decorated vehicles received a warm welcome from hundreds of people who lined the streets to view the spectacle.
The event was organised by the Forest of Dean Vintage Vehicle and Machinery Club but featured motors of all ages, shapes and sizes.
The newest vehicle was a road sweeper which only came off the production at Stocks on Valley Road and took up its position at the start of the convoy just outside the factory gates.
Others started their lives rather further away including 10 police cars which saw service across the United States.
There was a huge range of sizes among the vehicles taking part from a 1948, 127cc motortrike used for milk deliveries to an articulated lorry tractor unit.
There was also a coach, an ice cream van and a fire engine.
The event was livestreamed over the internet by Cinderford Town Council, allowing people to get into position to see the convoy go by.
As well as the decorated vehicles,Cinderford Town Band were in The Triangle playing seasonal music.
The event was hosted by Annie Gwilliam and Colin Straker from the vintage vehicle club.
Mrs Gwilliam said: “Colin and I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who made this year’s Christmas Convoy so very special.
“Despite the very cold weather hundreds of you very kindly lined the streets to cheer us by and to wish us a happy Christmas. It was fabulous!
The Convoyers went to amazing lengths to give us an incredible spectacle for us all to enjoy. We were well over 70 vehicles which included 10 American Cop Cars – two of them had driven up from Southampton to join us.
“We also greatly appreciate all the help from Cinderford Town Council, the Police, Cinderford Brass Band, and the prize money for best threevehicles donated by the Forest Vintage Vehicle & Machinery Club plus the various traders in the Triangle.”