A CINDERFORD business has donated a television and a sound bar to Great Oaks Hospice.
Local off-license Bowkett’s Off Licence was recently named a ‘Local Legend” in Coca-Cola’s ‘Score Better’ campaign, where it was awarded two 50-inch televisions and two sound bars; half for the store, and half for a charity of its choice.
Richard, James and Jane of Bowkett’s selected Great Oaks Hospice as the beneficiary and visited the hospice to present the equipment to CEO Joe Feeley and Wellbeing Lead Kate Marshall.
Richard Bowkett from Bowkett’s Off-Licence said: “We were delighted to win the campaign and even more thrilled to be able to give back to a local charity that does so much for our community. Supporting Great Oaks is something we’re proud to do.”
Great Oaks Hospice said the donation will be used to enhance the experience of service users who attend groups and activities at the hospice throughout the week.
Joe Feeley, CEO of Great Oaks Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Bowkett’s for this thoughtful gift. It will make a real difference to the people who come to the hospice for support and wellbeing activities. Community partnerships like this are vital to the work we do.”
The Cinderford off-licence was praised by the local community for its generous donations via social media.
Great Oaks Hospice provides specialist palliative care and wellbeing services to individuals and families across the Forest of Dean. The hospice relies on community support and donations to continue offering these essential services.
You can find out more information about Great Oaks Hospice and how you can support its work via its website.
More details about Bowkett’s can be found via its Facebook page, or you can visit the store at 16 Commercial Street in Cinderford.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.