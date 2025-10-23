The Forest of Dean had the South West's biggest increase in average house price in the last 10 years, according to a new study.
The study, conducted by finance broker Clifton Private Finance, examined the latest available data from the Land Registry's House Price Index.
The average price of a house in the local authority in May 2025 was £308,108, compared to £181,793 in May 2015, representing a 69.48 per cent increase. At a national level, the Forest of Dean ranks 40th when comparing all local authority areas in the UK.
Sam Hodgson, Finance Expert at Clifton Private Finance said: “On average, UK house prices have risen by 25.98 per cent since May 2020. This research highlights the areas seeing the highest increase as the nation enters the second half of the year. By examining these figures, property owners and prospective buyers can confidently understand real estate in 2025.”
In second place was the City of Bristol, where the average house price has jumped by 62.38 per cent in comparison to 10 years ago. The average in May 2015 was £216,619, while in May 2025 it stood at £351,748. The City of Bristol's percentage increase is the 76th highest in the UK.
South Gloucestershire has seen the third highest increase in average house prices over the past 10 years, with 60.01 per cent. In May 2025, the average cost of a home stood at £340,901, whereas 10 years ago, house hunters could expect to pay £213,048. As part of the UK overall, South Gloucestershire ranks in 89th out of 359 local authorities.
All of the 26 local authorities in the South West saw average house prices increase since May 2015. Exeter saw the smallest increase, where the average price rose from £209,219 to £283,419 - an increase of 35.47 per cent.
