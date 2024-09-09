Dean Radio kicked off it recent sixth birthday celebrations with ballons and cake on its flagship Dean Magazine Show.
Based in the heart of Cinderford at the Miners Hall, Dean Radio is a radio station by the people for the people broadcast from the Forest for the Forest. The station aims to bring the local community together by sharing stories, successes and events combined with the very best of great music and chat.
For those who want to know what’s happening in the Forest and beyond then the Dean Magazine Show on Fridays between 6 and 8pm provides all the latest news and events info plus lots of laughs with live chat and music. The weekend breakfast team keeps listeners entertained Saturday and Sunday and The Forest Lunch Box brings national stories to the Forest on Tuesday and Thursday lunchtimes.
In addition, the station airs a dedicated weekly local sports show Foresters talking Sport and its youngest presenter, Woody, aged 14 rocks the airwaves every Sunday at 1pm in his popular show which he presents alongside mum Lois.
“For Dean Radio to reach its sixth birthday is a tremendous achievement and there are a lot of people to thank for enabling us to celebrate this occasion so in no particular order, we must thank all our volunteers who week in, week out produce programmes which give the station a tremendous variety of different shows of the highest quality. Obviously, we could not do this without them,” said Clive Southerton, the station’s director
“We thank everyone who has been interviewed by the station for either our magazine or sports show or any of our music programmes. You contribute to the overall sound of the station and provide something that no one else can duplicate. Your contributions are greatly appreciated.
“Finally, to our listeners who have us on at home, in the car or at work, thank you so much for your support and feedback on our shows.
“Here’s to our lucky seventh birthday in 12 months from now,” he added.