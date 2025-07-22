CINDERFORD Town Crier Jer Holland has added another title to his growing list of achievements, winning first place at the 2025 Calne Town Crier Competition.
The victory makes Jer a double champion, following his national win in June at The Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers Championship.
Held in Wiltshire, the Calne competition drew criers from across the UK. Jer came out on top ahead of Paul Gough (Nuneaton and Bedworth) and Nigel Kenneison (Newton Abbot).
Other honours included Best Dressed Crier for Kenneison, Best Dressed Consort for Yvonne Recardo of Yeovil, and Best Content for David Green of Torpoint, awarded by Deputy Town Mayor Cllr Tim Havenith.
Organisers thanked participants and sponsors including Maud Heath Vineyard, Art by Mark and Laura Anne Photography.
