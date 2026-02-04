VOLUNTEERS who give their time and energy to helping the community in Coleford were honoured with awards.
The seventh Pride of Coleford awards were held at The Main Place with town mayor Cllr Nick Penny presenting 16 inscribed glass trophies, bringing the total to 114.
He said: “This event is my favourite event of the civic year – it is a time when I get to say thank you on behalf of the (Coleford town) council, to you, the members of our community who so freely give of your time to make a difference to the town of Coleford and the people who live, work and play in our community.
“These awards are community led with members of our communities recognising the work of our volunteers.
“My thanks to you all for taking the time to think of these groups and individuals so deserving of recognition.
“I would like to thank our judging panel – today’s recipients have not been selected by the town council alone, we felt it was essential that a panel be formed from representatives within our community.
My thanks go to Debbie Hutchinson, Chris Warren and Catherine Lines – the panel’s selection of recipients today is outstanding.”C
Cllr Penny also asked for more volunteers to be nominated for future awards.
He said: “We know that there's probably 15 to 20 per cent of our residents are volunteering in our community.
“Please, think about those 80 per cent of people that we're not recognising . Think about who they are and get in touch with us as at the town council so we can make sure that we continue to grow these awards.”
Jones family
The Jones family put on a spectacular Christmas lights display outside their home in Tufthorn Avenue which this year raised more than £400 for Coleford army cadets.
The display is made up of more than 6,000 lights and is synced to music.
Over the last two years they have raised more than £1,000 for the cadets and Coleford Youth Hub.
Bernard Kear
Mr Kear has been a volunteer driver for nearly 15 years, taking people to medical appointments.
He picks patients up from their homes and drives them to their appointment at hospital, the doctor or dentist and helps them to book in if needed.
He then waits for them and drives them back home, making sure they are safely inside.
Lou Beard
Ms Beard, in the words of the person who nominated her is“quietly everywhere, volunteering for everything and helping out.
“She has set up a monthly kitchen for older and single people at the Baptist Church.
“Even whilst moving house Lou continued her good work, understated and quietly, often in the background, but vital to the Church, the choir, and Coleford more generally.”
Averill Millard
Cancer survivor Averill Millard holds a Macmillan Afternoon Tea each year and has raised more £5,000.
She is a long-standing member of Coleford Community Choir and supports their visits to care homes and events in the town and the surrounding area.
She is a member of Mindsong and has led fortnightly sessions at The Coombs Care Home for several years, and also supports the Music Memory Cafe at the Main Place, and the Library Choir.
She also volunteers at Scarr Bandstand and often bakes for choir, Scarr Bandstand or for friends and neighbours.
Laura Waller and Karen Hope
The two friends give their time for Great Oaks Hospice, helping to satisfy the increasing demand for complementary therapies.
Karen provides home visits for patients who are end of life which reduces anxiety and stress, provides emotional support, improves quality of life and manages symptoms in an holistic way.
Laura provides a variety of treatments on site at the hospice to patients who are still able to attend for support.
Both gave up additional time during volunteers week this year to put on hand and feet massages for all volunteers who support Great Oaks.
Aoife O’Brien
Aoife works hard at Five Acres High School and trains at the Forest of Dean Gymnastics Club.
On Wednesdays, after homework club, she volunteers at the gym, coaching younger members, supporting their development and participation.
The 12-year-old has helped at club competitions and will be carrying out leadership training with the club next year.
Nikki Holloway
Ms Holloway was described by Cllr Penny as “a rock by my side” dealing with the long and physical demands of running community events such as the Coleford Festival of Transport, Coleford Music Festival and the Poppy Concert.
She the first to come forward and offer her support for town centre events and will do anything she can to make the event run smoothly, from baking chocolate brownies to fuel the crew, sweeping the streets, cleaning the toilets or providing first aid support.
Archie Neville
Archie Neville took it upon himself to completely revamp and decorate a previously unused room within the church, transforming it into a youth room equipped with a pool table and darts board.
In nominating Archie, Pastor Sam Davis said his practical skills have proven invaluable
When a kitchen trolley that is essential for elderly members to transport refreshments, he fixed it. He has also volunteered to assist with gardening at other churches which led to him establishing a successful gardening business.
Ruby Robertson
Army cadet Ruby Robertson has taken part in seven St George’s Day and Remembrance Parades and has had the honour of serving as the standard bearer for either the Platoon or the Royal British Legion.
She has given her time generously to a wide range of community events such as selling poppies, supporting activities in Buchanan Park and representing the Coleford platoon at civic and community gatherings.
Max Bradley, James Knight, and Thomas Eaton-Ehrlich
Five Acres High students Max Bradley, James Knight, and Thomas Eaton-Ehrlich raised more than £1200 for Macmillan Cancer Support after Max’s grandparents were both diagnosed with cancer within two weeks of each other.
They extended the enterprise and fundraising they have done in school as part of their character education programme by completing a 600km bike ride, cycling 36 laps over six days around the Forest.
Carol Greenway and Marie Gunn
The dedicated give their time, energy, and talent to support successful events that raise vital funds for Great Oaks Hospice.
Carol was described as “an organisational superstar” managing booking forms, updating payments, sending out menus and even the layout for this year’s summer fair.
Marie brings creativity and flair to everything she does.
From covering reception to crafting stunning raffle and bingo hampers, creating table plans, and even wrapping Santa’s grotto presents, her attention to detail makes events look professional.
Dean Radio
Dean Radio was described as “an amazing asset in our community”, providing a wide range of regular programme content
They regularly attend Coleford events and produced significant content at the Music Festival and Coleford Festival of Brass as well as having a good presence at the Carnival of Transport and Emergency Services Showcase.
Last year 2025 they also stepped in at very short notice and provided a compere for the music festival’s main stage
