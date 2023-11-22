A COLEFORD woman was caught speeding twice within five weeks on the same stretch of the M4 motorway, magistrates in Cheltenham were told.
Glory Nwosu, 38, of Milestone Walk, Coleford, was convicted of speeding over the 60mph limit between junctions 19 and 20 Eastbound in South Gloucestershire on April 11 last year and again of speeding in excess of 70mph on the same road on May 2022.
She was doing 79mph on the second occasion,.
The magistrates fined her £146 for each offence and ordered her to pay costs of £110 and a surcharge of £34.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points on each charge.