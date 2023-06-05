A BORN and bred Forester and lover of the ballroom ‘waltzed’ her way into triple figures at the weekend surrounded by four generations of her family.
Cynthia Morrell, who has lived in the Forest all her life, celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday (June 3) with a special gathering of her family and friends.
A great grandmother to seven, Cynthia was showered with a huge haul of cards and gifts from her nearest and dearest at the party.
One such card was particularly special, bearing a birthday message from Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Cynthia was born on June 3, 1923 in the Forest of Dean, and has lived in the Coleford area for most of her life.
She was born Cynthia Pritchard, the middle child with older and younger brothers, and attended Elwood school in her youth.
In her adolescence she left the Forest for Cheltenham to work as a children’s nanny, but returned home when the Second World War broke out in 1939.
Her return to the Forest led to her meeting one Victor Morrell, who was a Londoner stationed at the RAF camp in Newland. They married in 1945.
Their son Roger was born two years later in 1947, and their daughter Sue followed seven years after in 1954.
Cynthia now also has four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She was sadly widowed when Victor passed away 31 years ago, in 1992.
Her daughter Sue says Cynthia was an accomplished ballroom dancer and has always loved the music of the big bands, especially the Glenn Miller Orchestra, and has often been to see their live performances.
Until recently she has always enjoyed travelling abroad and even now still enjoys days out with family and friends.