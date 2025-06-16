Smiths Newent Auctions will be selling over eleven hundred lots of Antiques and Collectables on of June 19-20. The sales start at 10am and continue throughout the day with viewing available for two days prior to the sale and also on the morning of the auction from 9am. The June sale has a special section for coins but also includes large selections of postcards, furniture, ceramics, glass, books, silver, jewellery, paintings and a wide variety of collectables.
The jewellery cabinet is always one of the most popular parts of the saleroom during viewing, with both trade and private buyers taking their turn to see what is on offer. Buying jewellery at auction is simple and it usually costs around a quarter or even less of the price on the high street. This means that you can get far more for your money, and it can also prove to be a promising investment for the future - which makes it a ‘win win’ situation. This sale has a very large selection of jewellery including both traditional and antique pieces including rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and brooches. Prices range from £10 for items of silver or boxes of costume jewellery up to £8,000 for a large diamond ring – so there really is something to suit everyone and all tastes.
The silver section has a lovely selection of tableware such as cutlery, napkin rings, candlesticks and cruets as well as decorative items and collectables such as snuff boxes, vesta cases, scent bottles and trinket boxes, This section can be a great source of inspiration for a wedding present with items such as a silver mounted decanter, photograph frame or even a stunning solid silver wine cooler. Other ideas might include christening and significant birthday gifts such as a tankard, caddy spoons, penknives and even a sovereign case. A lovely set of turquoise enamelled coffee spoons could make a super silver wedding anniversary present estimated at £120/£180.
The ceramics and glass sections are always a great place to browse around and see if anything catches your fancy – from traditional Worcester vases to a fun retro Italian Bitossi cat figure. A large and imposing terracotta bust of Napoleon will greet you if you visit the saleroom – he looks very at home on the oak rolltop desk he is sharing with a beautiful Parian Three Graces table lamp and an interesting Kensington London W10 painted wood street sign.
The saleroom can be a wonderful place to find interesting and unusual furnishing items to make your house just that little bit different. For this you really need to browse the catalogue or visit the saleroom each month and then just wait until something tweaks your interest. Items in this sale with interior design potential range from unusual pieces of antique furniture to a pair of original Canadian painted decoy ducks complete with their lead weights.
A vintage milk bottle crate complete with various local dairy bottles or an antique hay rake and pitch fork could add a rustic look to a less formal area. Pictures to brighten up a dull corner include a charming watercolour of a very pretty French Revolutionary, an Irish Seaweed Picture or even an 18th century coloured print of a huge stag beetle being eyed up by a brave bird engraved by George Edwards.
