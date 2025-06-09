The Team at Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent are full of anticipation and enthusiasm for their forthcoming sale on the 19th & 20th of June. With yet another large sale full of beautiful antiques and fascinating collectables they are feeling confident there will be plenty to tempt and interest buyers.
The special coin section of the sale features a large number of gold coins as well as a broad range of more affordable coins such as modern silver proof sets, silver crowns, Georgian copper etc.
The jewellery section of the sale is going to be a real treat this time with a significant selection of both modern and antique jewellery to suit all price ranges. An extensive range of fine diamond jewellery includes a three stone diamond ring estimated at £6,500 to £7,500 as well as a classic sapphire and diamond ring estimated at £1,200 to £1,800 and an eye catching marquise form diamond ring estimated at £1,500 to £2,000.
In contrast a large range of antique jewellery is also bound to prove very popular with a wonderful variety ranging from pretty Edwardian pendants and Victorian brooches right back to an amazing Bronze Age gold wrap around ring. A very desirable Victorian insect form brooch with a chrysoprase body and diamond set wings is sure to ‘fly away’ at £500/£700, whilst a very pretty pair of antique diamond and pearl cluster earrings are estimated at £800/£1,200. A pair of ‘classy’ antique jade and diamond pendant earrings are sure to attract strong interest from trade buyers, whilst several items of Georgian jewellery and even a Medieval gold ring will more likely be sought after by specialist collectors.
The furniture section of the sale includes a wide selection of chairs and armchairs as well as a lovely antique French pine dresser, various pine bookcases and a George III rustic stained pine dresser. Quirky items include an old boat which could even be converted into a garden arbor, a large vintage plan chest and a selection of antique Chinese furniture.
There is an excellent selection of antiquarian and collectable books in the June sale including a First Edition of Psycho by Robert Bloch published in 1959 and estimated at £150/£200. A collection of local history books on The Forest of Dean should also be popular along with a large Plan Map of The Forrest by John Atkinson 1842 estimated at £400/£600. Other interesting items of ephemera include a very rare copy of Fairburn’s Plan of Lord Nelson’s Victory at Trafalgar estimated at £300/£400 and an exceptionally detailed and professionally bound soldier’s diary from WWI estimated at £600/£800.
The diary details his experiences from Gallipoli and The West Egypt Senussi Campaign including photographs, cuttings and beautifully drawn diagrams. He includes meticulous descriptions of his army life as well as incredible accounts of a wide range of military engagements.
Other sections of the sale include a beautiful range of ceramics, glass, paintings and silver as well as a wide variety of interesting collectables. Of particular note is a tiny purple enamel spherical compact complete with powder puff estimated at £150/£200, a good selection of antique clocks and even a picture entitled ‘Collecting Magic Mushrooms’ by Jimmy Cauty who was a founder member of the band KLF in the 80's. Bought from Jimmy by the vendor - who was a bit of a ‘wild card’ himself in his younger days - it is expected to make £80/£120.
Smiths fully illustrated catalogue is available online from Friday 13th of June with viewing on the 17th & 18th 10am to 5pm as well as on the morning of the sales 9am to 10am. For further information and online bidding please visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk or telephone 01531 821776.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.