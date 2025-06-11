COLEFORD Library is set to host a gripping evening of crime writing and true-life storytelling on Tuesday, June 10, as former police officer turned author Matt Johnson joins acclaimed crime writer Alis Hawkins in conversation.
Running from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, the event is part of Crime Reading Month, a national celebration of the genre, and will centre on Mr Johnson’s personal connection to one of the most shocking events in modern British policing: the 1984 siege of the Libyan People’s Bureau and the murder of WPC Yvonne Fletcher.
Mr Johnson will discuss the extraordinary revelations he uncovered decades after the shooting, which took place while he was serving with the Metropolitan Police. His talk, titled A Sting in the Tale, promises to delve into the real-life investigation and lingering questions surrounding the tragedy.
Ms Hawkins, an established author and founder of the Welsh crime writers' collective Crime Cymru, will chair the conversation. She is also a writing tutor for Literature Wales and a key figure behind the Gwyl Crime Cymru Festival, Wales' only dedicated crime fiction event.
Attendees will automatically be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a signed copy of one of Mr Johnson’s books, offering fans a unique keepsake from the evening.
Tickets to the event are priced at just £3, making it an accessible opportunity for anyone with an interest in true crime, writing, or contemporary history to hear directly from two leading voices in the genre.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Libraries said: “Our events are for everyone, and we’re proud to create a space where people feel welcome, safe and valued. This promises to be a fascinating evening for anyone interested in true crime, policing, or the craft of writing.”
Places are limited and those with access requirements are encouraged to contact the library in advance.
