BOYS and girls at Dene Magna School are looking the part ready for next season’s football fixtures thanks to sponsorship from a global marketing firm.
A “generous” donation from Circlesquare Marketing Solutions, which has offices around the world, has allowed the secondary school in Mitcheldean to purchase 30 new playing jerseys for its football teams.
A spokesperson for the school said it has “a long standing tradition of achieving great results” in all of its sporting activities, and that “a team that looks good, plays good, and represents their school with pride.”
“Dene Magna school is delighted to announce new sponsorship of their girls and boys football teams”, they commented. We would like to thank Circlesquare Marketing Solutions for their most generous donation.”
The Circlesquare logo will be front and centre when the Dene Magna football teams compete against other schools when the new season starts in September.
The firm is an award winning team of marketing and communications professionals, with 15 years’ experience of delivering “high profile, results-based projects”.
Its world-famous clients include whiskey brand Johnnie Walker, Swiss chocolate firm Toblerone and French sports brand Lacoste.
The school spokesperson added: “The PE staff and all the students are looking forward to wearing their shirts with pride and continuing their winning ways.”
The school is still actively seeking sponsorship for other sports kits.