COMMUNITIES in the Forest are being encoraged to enjoy a “greener coronation” for King Charles in May to minimise the impact on the environment.
The Gloucestershire Resources and Waste Partnership, which includes the six district councils and the county council, have launched a campaign to encourage people to consider the environmental impact of their celebration events by making them sustainable.
Street parties and larger community events are planned across the UK for the King’s coronation on May 6.
The councils want residents to celebrate by honouring the King’s “ethical values”, with His Majesty having long been an advocate for environmental issues, particularly the fight against climate change.
The partners are asking people to use reusable or biodegradable decorations, including potted flowers which can be planted out afterwards; use sustainable transport, encouraging guests to travel on public transport, walk or cycle; serve food made from local and seasonal ingredients; and reducing waste, by choosing reusable utensils over single use plastic ones, and providing recycling and food waste bins.
The councils are providing resources for event planners to use including an invitation template, a planning checklist and “royal recycling station” signs, which can be found at www.gloucestershirerecycles.com/greenercoronation.