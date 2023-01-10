Newent Community school and Sixth Form Centre is an 11-18 mixed comprehensive serving Newent, surrounding villages and, because of good transport links, Gloucester city, the Forest of Dean and Herefordshire.
And interested parties are invited along to the school's open evening which takes place tonight between 6pm and 8pm.
The school operates dedicated bus services for students living in the Gloucester city and Forest of Dean areas.
A spokesperson for the school said: ‘‘We are a high achieving school at the very heart of our community. We have a strong tradition of academic success within a positive and caring learning environment based upon mutual trust and respect.
‘‘We continue to be a ‘good’ school, as confirmed by Ofsted following their visit in March 2018, offering a high quality of education with recent observations recognising that our students are making strong progress in the majority of subjects.
‘‘In addition it was rightly observed that our students feel safe, and are safe, in school.
‘‘This is achieved by the school’s culture of care and vigilance. All staff are firmly committed to ensuring that every student achieves their full potential.
‘‘Our fantastic report is a real vindication of our drive to develop confident, well informed and caring young adults who have self-belief and fully participate in their local, national and international communities; the school provides a wealth of additional opportunities for students to achieve these aims.’’
The school has a small but vibrant and highly successful Sixth Form offering a wide range of courses on which students are making excellent progress.
The curriculum offer is fully inclusive with drama, art and music all thriving within Newent.
In addition, the school is proud to support the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme on all levels, from Bronze through to Gold.
‘‘There are many exciting things happening at the school including our close working partnership with the National Cyber Security Centre as a Cyber Schools Hub.
‘‘This provides our students with amazing opportunity to use Virtual Reality equipment, programme Raspberry Pi’s and attend dedicated computing and IT science events.
‘‘If you wish to consider attending Newent Community School there is still time to see us in action, take a tour around the school and meet Senior Leaders,’’ said the spokesperson.
Please contact the school’s reception on 01531 820550 to arrange a visit.