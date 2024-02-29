STAGECOACH are preparing customers for changes to their service 35 route in March.
Monday (March 4), the main road through Newland is to be closed for carriageway patching. This is only scheduled for one day, but the bus service provider warns this is weather dependent.
They said:
“We have been told that the main road through Newland will be closed for carriageway patching in the week commencing 4th March, for one day only, from 7am to 7pm.
The work is weather dependent so, if the weather is good, the work will be carried out on the 4th of March.
If the weather is not good on the 4th of March, the work will be carried out on the next available good weather day.
If the work can’t be completed by 8th March it will be re-scheduled for a later date to be confirmed.”
The road closure means that the normal service 35 route will be changed.
Stagecoach said:
“Service 35 to Five Acres School via May Hill (leaving Coleford at 07:30) will turn right at Sling from Milestone Walk onto the B4228.
It will pass through Coleford on the B4228 to Staunton Road where it will turn left onto Scowles Road. At the end of Scowles Road it will turn right to resume the normal route towards Redbrook.
Service 35 to Coleford & Ross-on-Wye (leaving May Hill at 15:45) will turn left onto Scowles Road instead of bearing to the right towards Newland.
When it reaches the B4228 Staunton Road it will turn right towards the centre of Coleford.
It will pass through Coleford on the B4228 until it reaches Sling where it will re-join the normal route before turning left onto Milestone Walk.
It will not be possible to serve Newland and Clearwell on this trip. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”