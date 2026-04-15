Despite MCC’s Scrutiny Committee saying other options, and alternatives, to improving pedestrian safety on Goldwire Lane should be looked at, Councillor Catrin Maby, the cabinet member responsible and the Labour member for the town’s Drybridge ward, said elderly residents feared walking, or using mobility scooters, on the narrow one-way part of the lane and took the decision last week to make the restriction to ‘access only’, permanent.