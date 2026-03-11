A FATHER who grew up in the Forest of Dean is preparing to run the 2026 London Marathon in memory of his daughter while raising funds for families affected by pregnancy loss.
Tom Piccirilli, who now lives in Devauden near Chepstow, will take on the 26.2-mile challenge in April in aid of the Miscarriage Association.
Mr Piccirilli grew up in the Forest and attended Lydney C of E School, Whitecross School and the Royal Forest of Dean College before heading to the University of Bristol.
Today he is the founder of The Dad Vibes, a global parenting platform with more than 700,000 followers, including well-known supporters such as actors Chris Hemsworth and Orlando Bloom.
Despite its international reach, Mr Piccirilli said his roots in the Forest and the support of the local community have played an important role in his journey.
The marathon will be run in memory of his daughter, Noa, who was born sleeping in April 2021 at five months. Mr Piccirilli said the experience changed his life forever: “Life is very much ‘before’ and ‘after’ that moment.
Noa didn’t get a chance at life, so we make sure we shout about her and the positive impact she continues to have on us. She pushes us to try new things and to talk openly about our experiences to help others walking a similar path.”
Mr Piccirilli and his wife Laura have faced multiple miscarriages alongside the loss of Noa, but are now parents to two children, son Luca and daughter Mia.
Through The Dad Vibes platform, Mr Piccirilli has used his voice to encourage more open conversations about pregnancy loss, particularly the experiences of fathers which he says are often overlooked.
Running the London Marathon is a challenge he admits he never imagined taking on. Since 2021 he has gone from describing himself as a “non-runner” to completing two half-marathons while raising thousands of pounds for charities supporting families affected by baby loss. The London Marathon will be his biggest challenge yet.
He has been training on the quiet lanes and trails around the Wye Valley and Monmouthshire, a far cry from the crowds he will face in the capital.
Mr Piccirilli said: “Training around here is a stark contrast to what I’ll face in London, but every time I hit a tough mile on a local trail I’m reminded of why I’m doing this. This isn’t just my journey; it’s a tribute from our family and our community to Noa. I’ve been blown away by the support from neighbours and local friends so far and I hope to make our corner of Wales proud when I cross that finish line.”
He added: “I hope that by sharing Noa’s story on the streets of London, I can show other grieving parents that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”
All funds raised from the marathon will go to the Miscarriage Association, a national charity which supports anyone affected by miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or molar pregnancy.
