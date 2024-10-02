LIAM Trigg of the Forest of Dean Athletic Club was the first local runner to finish the Autumn Trails Half Marathon on Sunday (September 29) in second overall.
He completed the 13.11-mile course, which started and finished at Speech House, in 1:14:44, two minutes and 40 seconds behind winner Ben Rawlins of Westbury Harriers.
The first local woman to finish was Kelly Wnstone in 1:42:48. The fastest woman was Jessie Sanzo of Bristol and West Athletic Club in a time of 1:25:26.
The 844 registered competitors enjoyed perfect conditions along the forest trails that made up the course.
There were a total of 99 runners who live in the Forest and the other local clubs that were represented were Newest Runners and Cinderford-based Run Forest Run.
After the half-marathon the Autumn 5K run was started with competitors running over a different course.
The timing enables all 5K runners to finish before the half marathon leaders completed their course.
The 5K attracted114 runners and the first back to the Speech House was who finished Travis Edwards in 18:01 whileAleese Hoelscher finished in 25:16.
A large group ran as TeamBry to support breast cancer charities in memory of Bryony Hammersley, daughter of Spring race director Chris Hammersley.
Isaac Flint ran as a green stegosaur and got a special cheer as he crossed the line on his birthday!
In addition to winners' trophies, the Rotary Club of the Royal Forest of Dean, who organized the event, awarded medals to all finishers.
A spokeman said: “The funds raised by this race go to support many local charities, while many runners are running for their own charities, too.
“The club is proud to be able to support the Forest community and the funds raised by the Rotary Forest of Dean Half Marathon enables it to do so with real purpose.
“The Club would like to congratulate all those who ran, helped towards the event and those who made the day a success.
The next event is the Spring half marathon on Sunday, March 23.