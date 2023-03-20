John Kyrle High School has congratulated one of its students, Connor Edwards, for his fantastic achievement at the Regionals Competition held in Torquay.
Connor, who played the cornet with the Drybrook Band, helped the band secure 2nd place in the competition, which has now earned them championship status. The band has also been invited to participate in the Nationals in Cheltenham this September.
Connor is reportedly thrilled by the result and is looking forward to the challenge of the upcoming championship level. Additionally, Connor was awarded a Forest Singers Bursary from the Mayor of Coleford.
The John Kyrle High School has expressed its pride in Connor’s achievement and wished him and the band the very best of luck in the upcoming championship level.
The promising cornet player from the Forest of Dean has also recently been awarded £1,000 by a local charity to help him further his musical ambitions.
Connor was presented with the Forest Singers Bursary for 2023 by Coleford Mayor Nick Penny.
The bursary is the brain child of mixed community choir Forest Singers, which was launched by Anita Chaloner in 2017.
Established in 2020, the bursary now has charitable status and is awarded to musicians of any age or genre to further their musical ambitions.