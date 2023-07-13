TWO Rivers Housing has signed a new contract to deliver 20 affordable homes in Newent.
The contract with Cotswold Oak will provide new affordable housing options, including 14 affordable homes for rent and six Shared Ownership homes at Bradfords Lane.
The housing association has previously completed developments at sites in Alvington, Staunton, and Corse with Cotswold Oak.
Together with the newest contract, the partnership will have delivered a total of 46 affordable homes across Gloucestershire.
Angharad Hodge, Head of Development at Two Rivers, said: “There is a real need for more affordable housing in Gloucestershire and the surrounding areas.
"Establishing long-term relationships with development partners like Cotswold Oak are key to helping us deliver on our commitment to increasing the amount of affordable homes in our communities.
“We are always impressed by the quality of the homes that Cotswold Oak develop and look forward to working with them again on future projects.”
Russell Thompson, Managing Director at Cotswold Oak added: “As a family run, local developer, working with housing associations enables us to play a part in supporting families in our communities.
"We are delighted to be partnering with Two Rivers Housing again – their commitment to providing quality homes for their tenants makes them an excellent development partner.”