Vehicles of all shapes and sizes and full of festive fun paraded around Berry Hill in the annual Christmas convoy.
They included a couple of traction engines – and a Landrover dressed as one – a motorbike, a military Landrover and Fords, Volkswagens, Mercedes and Nissan.
Organisers Spike Powell and Lee Osborne were at the head of the parade – dressed as an elf and Santa respectively – rattling buckets for donations for Berry Hill Silver Band.
They did a good job with the event raising £366 for the band.
Spike said the turnout was "brilliant" and he thanked everyone who made a donation.