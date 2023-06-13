THE Forest Council has delivered a total of 164 new affordable homes in the last financial year, according to new statistics.
Of those 164 homes, 123 were for rent, including 23 for social rent, accounting for 75 per cent of the overall provision; and 41 were shared ownership homes, accounting for 25 per cent.
The new affordable homes were provided throughout the district, from Newent in the north to Sedbury in the south, including 30 new affordable homes in rural parishes, which the council says has enabled households to remain part of those rural communities.
The properties range from one-bed flats and bungalows to larger four-bed houses, all of which achieved an energy performance rating of B, which is higher than the average rating of D for properties in England and Wales.
The council says that means they are more affordable to live in, and have a lower carbon footprint.
Newly-appointed cabinet member for housing, Councillor Adrian Birch, said: “As a council we’re committed to providing affordable housing for our residents, and these new statistics show that we are making progress towards that goal.
“By providing a range of property types across the district, we are meeting the needs of local residents. Furthermore, by achieving a high energy performance rating, we are also helping to reduce our carbon footprint.
“If you are interested in affordable housing for rent, then please register with Homeseeker Plus. The details of which can be found on the council’s website.”